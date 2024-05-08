TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.
TPIC stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 632,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 314,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
