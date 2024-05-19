Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,866 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
