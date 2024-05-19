Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $879,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.