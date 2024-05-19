Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $345.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average is $314.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.