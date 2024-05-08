Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGPI. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

