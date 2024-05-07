Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) EVP Michael J. Coulter Sells 1,000 Shares

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 7.7 %

Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 7,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.28. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.