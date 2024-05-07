Lincoln National Corp Acquires 68,510 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

