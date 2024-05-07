Lincoln National Corp Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENI. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 903,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,874. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.