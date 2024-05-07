Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $626-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.62 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61-0.64 EPS.
NASDAQ ODD traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 2,205,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,085. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
