Lincoln National Corp Purchases 713 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 467,416 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

