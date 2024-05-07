Lincoln National Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 357,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTWO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 1,551,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

