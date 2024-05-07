Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. 4,141,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,501. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

