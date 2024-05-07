Lincoln National Corp Buys 26,392 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 917,053 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

