Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.37. 8,334,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,488,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

