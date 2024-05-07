5,838 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 979,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average is $179.89. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

