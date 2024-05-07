Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $877,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

ALL stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,379. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

