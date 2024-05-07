iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 14,871,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

