Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.86 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.
Lumentum Stock Performance
NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 2,564,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,819. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
