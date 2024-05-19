Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,956 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

PGR opened at $209.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

