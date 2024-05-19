iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

