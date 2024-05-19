Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $10,491.16 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $10,491.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 398,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 75.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 103.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 523,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 266,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

