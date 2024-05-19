Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $10,491.16 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $10,491.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
