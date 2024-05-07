Idaho Trust Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VDE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.31. 349,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,150. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.