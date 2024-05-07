Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $50.13

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.13, but opened at $52.46. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 249,969 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International



Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

