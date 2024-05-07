Idaho Trust Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 120,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 223,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $642.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

