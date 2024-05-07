Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,667. The company has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
