AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 1,022,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,869. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

