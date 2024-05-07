AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 1,022,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,869. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

