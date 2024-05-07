American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.85% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

