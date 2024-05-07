Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,601 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. 145,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

