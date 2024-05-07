Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.69

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2213973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2671 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Barclays by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 147.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

