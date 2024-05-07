NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. NMI traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 13605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get NMI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

