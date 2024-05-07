Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 681,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.