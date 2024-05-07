234 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $205.99. 8,945,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,051,023. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.10.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.