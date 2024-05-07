234 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $205.99. 8,945,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,051,023. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.