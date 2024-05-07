iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 182,507 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 351,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 1,034,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180,148. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

