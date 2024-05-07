Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,051. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

