Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,251,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 251,269 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

