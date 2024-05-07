Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) will release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%.
Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.43. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$58.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
