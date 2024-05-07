Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) will release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.43. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$58.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

