Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

