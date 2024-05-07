Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ DHIL opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $188.28.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamond Hill Investment Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.