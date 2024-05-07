Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENT stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

