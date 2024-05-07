Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 356,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,209. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

