iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

