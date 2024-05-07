U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

