LSV Asset Management Sells 19,900 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.49% of Ennis worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ennis by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Ennis by 123.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ennis during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $526.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.