H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

