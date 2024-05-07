AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.38. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. Insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

