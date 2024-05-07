Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.12.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.44. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

