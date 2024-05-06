Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.30

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $97.38 million and approximately $723,167.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00743798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00126865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00042570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00205815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00100947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,068,994 coins and its circulating supply is 75,070,776 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.