iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 455.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 401,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,109. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

