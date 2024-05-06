CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $44.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and $1.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,615.31 or 0.99930779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012871 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05644638 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,079,969.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.