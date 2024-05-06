Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.380–0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$44.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.6 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 403,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,544. The company has a market cap of $514.70 million, a PE ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.