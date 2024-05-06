Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.98. 1,433,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

